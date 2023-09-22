Former Penang deputy chief minister II – Dr. P Ramasamy – is negotiating terms in his next political journey to join opposition Bersatu after quitting DAP last month. Immediately after the three-term Perai assemblyman resigned, he attacked his former party furiously. Today, he is still a very angry man, and the 74-year-old has made it his personal mission to destroy DAP.

He has every reason to be angry. Since joining the Democratic Action Party (DAP) 18 years ago in 2005, Ramasamy believed he was indispensable. He thought he was Mahatma Gandhi, whom every Hindu in Malaysia worshipped. In fact, he was cocksure the Indian voters would punish DAP for dropping him as a candidate in the six state elections last month.

Ever since he was made deputy chief minister 15 years ago in the 2008 General Election, the little Napoleon had believed the Perai seat belonged to him – his personal treasure. He got extremely arrogant and disillusioned as no Malaysian Indian was given such power and position since independence. He was the second most powerful man in the state of Penang.

It didn’t take long for Ramasamy to reveal his true colour. Hilariously, the minute he learned that he would lose power, he whined, moaned and bitched that the DAP was not the same party he once knew. He said it was the party’s right to drop him, yet at the same time he threw tantrums and complained about being dropped by the party’s top leadership. He thought he was untouchable and invincible.

The simple fact that he questioned DAP’s integrity, consistency, transparency and whatnot only after he was dropped spoke volumes about his hunger for power. As far as he was concerned, DAP is an evil party if the party did not automatically elect him, otherwise it is the best party on planet Earth. Besides self-praising his own performance, he had also claimed that “Indians are upset with DAP”.

Heck, the sour grapes had even lied that DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook did not personally inform him about the decision. Upset with the DAP national leadership, whom he labelled as “Maharaja”, Ramasamy ganged up with his minions David Marshel and Satees Muniandy to resign. Like Ramasamy, David and Satees thought they were equally indispensable.

Both David and Satees had decided to run as independent candidates in the state election, thinking they were bigger than the party. It was a disaster from the beginning. David only managed to secure 1,439 votes in the Perai state constituency, whilst Satees grabbed 1,111 votes in Bagan Dalam. Clearly, Ramasamy isn’t such a powerful and influential Indian leader after all.

The shortsighted former professor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia should have stayed loyal to the party. He would certainly be rewarded with other position, such as the DAP adviser – or even as chairman at a government agency. It’s both puzzling and entertaining that in spite of 15 years in politics, he still hadn’t a clue that people vote for the party, not the candidate.

The Democratic Action Party made the right decision not to field Ramasamy as well as his followers in the Penang polls. Even before the official announcement that the ex-deputy chief minister would be dropped, he had “secretly” gone to meet opposition Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the president of Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party).

He is now the mouthpiece of the Perikatan Nasional, spewing silly propaganda that the opposition had yet to realize “its full potential”. He argued that the Malay support for the opposition had not peaked but has just begun, even though the recent Johor by-election results showed otherwise. Of course, the brilliant professor could not explain why Perikatan still lost despite low voter turnout.

Taking a U-turn, Professor Ramasamy now shamelessly says Perikatan Nasional consists of non-corrupt and decent leaders, never mind that the PAS Islamist party had demolished Hindu temples and Muhyiddin is plagued with dubious spending of RM600 billion during his regime. He even claims the Indian community might flock to support the religious extremists and racist bigots Opposition.

After Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin uploaded a photo of himself with Ramasamy, along with David and Satees, the writing is on the wall that the former DAP leader is ready to join Perikatan Nasional. He even has the cheek to call Hamzah his friend, the traitor who jumped ship from UMNO and conspired with Muhyiddin to form a backdoor government in March 2020.

The question is should he play his role to attract Indian voters as a member of Bersatu or should he do it outside of Bersatu? But the not so clever professor did not get the memo that Perikatan Nasional could soon disintegrate, with Bersatu quitting the alliance and joining the Anwar-led Unity Government. Ramasamy should realize that the recent Johor by-elections have changed everything.

After failing to win, or at least reduce the majority of incumbent Pakatan Harapan in the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat, the Opposition’s plan to topple Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has come to its end. With Bangsa Johor – led by Sultan Ibrahim – rejecting racial and radical politics played by Perikatan Nasional, the “green wave” received a bloody nose.

Previously, UMNO insiders claimed that 15 MPs, including 2 lawmakers from Anwar’ own party – PKR (People’s Justice Party) – were ready to switch sides, and re-contest under the Opposition banner after the mass resignations. Leading the UMNO traitors, saboteurs and provocateurs would be Hishammuddin Hussein, who has been suspended by his own party for 6 years.

Hishammuddin was responsible for instigating 10 Barisan Nasional MPs to support rival Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as 10th Prime Minister after the 15th national polls that produced a hung Parliament. However, there were some problems with the plan. There’s no guarantee that all the 15 MPs who resign and re-contest will win back their respective seats.

Even Hishammuddin wasn’t sure he can retain Sembrong seat if he were to contest under Perikatan Nasional banner. Another issue was that nobody knows if the “green wave” will repeat itself. It was because of this reason that the plan was temporarily suspended. If the tsunami does not happen, there was no reason to commit “kamikaze” by resigning only to lose all the 15 MPs.

After the six state elections and Johor’s twin by-elections, it can be concluded that the green wave was only strong in the northern part, gradually losing its steam when reached Selangor before stopping in Negeri Sembilan – and rejected in the southern state of Johor. This is why PAS and Bersatu have been quiet because Hishammuddin refuses to trigger by-elections as he will definitely lose.

The final nail in the coffin is the confirmation from Sultan Ibrahim of Johor today that he is ready to be crowned as the next Yang diPertuan Agong (King) for the next 5 years. The liberal and progressive monarch will not entertain clowns from Perikatan Nasional to destabilize the country, let alone allowing the formation of yet another backdoor government.

To make matters worse, PAS president Hadi Awang and Bersatu president Muhyiddin do not see eye-to-eye. Their alliance is now at the crossroads. Muhyiddin finally realized that the Islamist party is fond of backstabbing and betraying friends and allies. After betraying now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat and Muafakat Nasional, PAS is ready to ditch Bersatu in favour of Mahathir Mohamad.

On September 2, power-hungry Hadi Awang led chief ministers from four opposition states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis – to meet with former Prime Minister Mahathir. Not only the 98-year-old longest-serving premier has been appointed as “unofficial adviser” to Perikatan Nasional, but Muhyiddin was left high and dry hence did not participate in the meeting.

Hadi obviously was sending a message to Muhyiddin that he is just a pawn in the game, playing second fiddle and can only ask how high when asked to jump. After failing to form a Taliban government, PAS needs Mahathir to re-brand Perikatan Nasional as a moderate coalition, as well as to solicit funding from the super-rich former dictator. But Muhyiddin is not to be underestimated.

Muhyiddin understood more than anyone that in politics, there are no permanent enemies or permanent friends – only permanent interests. If he could stunningly betray friends and allies in 2020, leading to the collapse of the democratically-elected Pakatan Harapan government, the traitor can definitely repeat it again today. Besides, he has nothing to lose by leaving the opposition.

The greedy PAS has gobbled all the four states, leaving Bersatu with none. Even if Muhyiddin could wait till the next general election, which is four years away, can his party wait for so long without power and access to federal government funding? If Pakatan Harapan and bitter rival Barisan Nasional could become allies and formed the unity government, why not Bersatu?

In fact, it might be a good idea for PM Anwar, currently struggling to win over conservative Malays, to consider Bersatu as Muhyiddin desperately wanted to keep his party intact. Armed with 31 MPs, Bersatu is as powerful as Barisan Nasional (30 MPs). It would also provide the government with more than a super-majority in the parliament, boosting the country’s political stability. Crucially, it breaks up the opposition.

More importantly, Bersatu can be used to check and balance UMNO, who has been holding the premier hostage with damaging demands such as a royal pardon for crooked Najib Razak and constant attacks on ally DAP in attempts to fish for Malay votes. In the event of an UMNO betrayal, Bersatu possesses the numbers to ensure a simple majority in the government.

Muhyiddin, facing corruption charges, has his attention glued to the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) which was granted to UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently. If PM Anwar could “forgive” Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, Muhyiddin believes he could extract the same concession. With the plan to topple Anwar government shattered, Bersatu has to move on.

