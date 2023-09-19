

Iran Releases 5 Americans as U.S. Unfreezes Billions in Oil Revenue for Tehran

Five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran were allowed to leave the country on Monday, President Biden said, after two years of high-stakes negotiations in which the United States agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue and dismiss federal charges against five Iranians accused of violating U.S. sanctions.

The money – which had been held in restricted accounts in South Korea before being transferred to different restricted accounts in Qatar via banks in Europe – is a a key part of the deal. Iranian and US officials were notified by Qatar on Monday that the transfer had finished, according to a source briefed on details of the matter.

While the Iranian government claims it can use the money however it pleases, the Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that the funds are narrowly limited to non-sanctionable purchases like food and medicine, and that they will be subject to strict oversight.

Moreover, US officials have made clear that the funding, which is Iran’s, not from US taxpayer dollars, is not under the control of the Iranian government.

Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, said Monday that “no funds are going to Iran at all.”

“These funds are paid to vetted third-party vendors for food, medicine, medical products and agricultural products to go into Iran over a period of years. If there is any diversion, we’ll know it and we’ll lock up these accounts,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

Republicans have been quick to criticize the deal, alleging that the transfer of the money is harming American credibility abroad and could be an incentive for US adversaries to wrongfully detain American citizens.

White House coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said it was simply the “result of months and months of hard, hard work by our diplomats, particularly at the State Department, in bringing this about.”

What the $6 billion is and how it is supposed to be used

The money made accessible to Iran as a part of the deal are Iranian funds that have been held in restricted South Korean accounts. Sources told CNN the funds came from oil sales that were allowed and placed into accounts set up under the Trump administration.

The money is now available to the Iranian government for purchase of non-sanctionable items such as food and medicine. But it is not totally under the control of the Iranian government and will not reside in Iranian banks, according to the US.

The funds began to be transferred out of the South Korean accounts after four of the five Americans were moved from Evin Prison to house arrest last month. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a waiver to allow financial institutions in Europe to move the money to Qatar without fear of invoking US sanctions.

And the Iranian government was not given the ability to access those funds until US officials had eyes on the five Americans when they landed in Doha, US government officials familiar with the matter said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in an interview last week that the Iranian government will decide how and where to spend the $6 billion in frozen assets. Kirby said that statement was “flat out wrong.”

“This is not a payment of any kind, it’s not ransom, these aren’t US taxpayer dollars, and we haven’t lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran – Iran will be getting no sanctions relief,” Kirby said. “We will continue to counter Iran, the Iran regime’s human rights abuses, will continue to counter their destabilizing actions abroad, its support for terrorism, attack on maritime shipping in the Gulf, and its continued support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

“The Iranians are telling their people basically what they think they want to hear. Raisi’s comments were entirely off base,” a senior State Department official said. “But we know the truth, and so we’re confident in in this.

“This action was taken strictly to address a humanitarian need,” Mr. Raisi told journalists in New York on Monday. He added, “These were funds that belonged to the people of Iran.”

Mick Mulroy, a senior Pentagon official in the Trump administration, said on Monday that the release of the funds would “likely give countries that incarcerate Americans as political hostages more reasons to do so.”

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken warned Americans on Monday against traveling to Iran and other countries where the risk of being wrongly detained was high.

“While this group of U.S. citizens has been released, there is no way to guarantee a similar result for other Americans who decide to travel to Iran despite the U.S. government’s longstanding warning against doing so,” he said.

The release took place two days after the first anniversary of the uprising in Iran that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. Hundreds were killed in the ensuing government crackdown, including at least 44 minors, and around 20,000 Iranians were arrested, the United Nations calculated. In the past few weeks, the government has arrested dozens of people to prevent a fresh round of protests.

“The international attention is now diverted from the ongoing horrific human rights situation in the country,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group. “To coincide with the anniversary of the uprising in Iran is seen as a slap in the face of Iranian people inside the country and has angered many.”

But officials at Iran’s mission to the United Nations dismissed the criticism, saying that the timing of the American detainees’ release was conditional on the $6 billion arriving in the Doha bank account and that Iran did not control that process.

Only some of the Iranians involved in the deal were jailed in the United States, though all of them faced federal charges. Those charges will be dropped under the terms of the deal.