Data after the recent six state elections showed a jaw-dropping 99% non-Malays had given their votes to the Anwar-led unity government, an alliance between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former rival Barisan Nasional (BN). However, no matter how Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim huffed and puffed to swing the Malay votes, a majority of them voted for opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In Kedah, Perikatan Nasional easily captured 83% Malay votes, whilst in both Penang and Selangor the radical and extremist opposition managed to convince 73% Malay votes. Even in Negeri Sembilan, it grabbed 58% of conservative Malay vote bank. It’s not rocket science that UMNO, the dominant party of BN for over 60 years, has failed to stop its voters from defecting to rival PN.

In fact, United Malays National Organization (UMNO) – the big brother of Barisan Nasional – was so pathetic that it won just 19 out of 108 seats contested, a success rate of only 17.6%. Once the most powerful and dominant political party in Malaysia, the Malay nationalist party was practically wiped out in Kedah and Terengganu, winning only 1 seat in Kelantan and did poorly in Penang and Selangor.

One man’s gain is another man’s loss. In the zero-sum game, Bersatu or Malaysian United Indigenous Party increases its seats in Kelantan (6 seats) and Terengganu (5 seats) at the expense of UMNO. In Kedah, the PH-BN combo lost a staggering 13 seats, allowing Bersatu to increase its seat by 7 to 10 seats – UMNO was wiped out whilst Anwar’s People’s Justice Party lost 5 seats.

UMNO was slaughtered left, right and centre. The hyenas – Bersatu and PAS – happily and vigorously feast on UMNO in the six state elections. However, the opposition parties were not strong enough to capture Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan. So, the burning question is whether the Malay’s support for Perikatan Nasional has reached its “peak”.

It appears Opposition PN, deriving its votes purely from conservative Malays, most likely has reached its climax. Unless the current unity government disintegrates before the next 16th General Election in 2027 due to a sudden UMNO betrayal, it would be a challenge for Bersatu and Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) to form a Malay-Muslim government on their own.

Unlike minority Chinese voters, who have no choice but to stay united thanks to the constant spewing of racial and religious hatred by Bersatu and PAS, the majority ethnic Malays are divided into moderate and radical Muslims. Therefore, it’s quite impossible for Perikatan Nasional to get 90% support from Malays nationwide. At most, they might get up to 85%.

But a week is a long time in politics, let alone four years. Can Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang still see eye to eye in the next 4 years? Even if both power-hungry leaders can pretend to tolerate each other, which they can’t, can their respective minions hold themselves from going after each other’s throat?

Interestingly, Bersatu has expressed its displeasure and dissatisfaction over how the spoils of war were being divided in Kedah. Despite winning more seats, jumping from 7 to 10, the party has been allocated only 3 state executive councillors (EXCO) – a drop of five previously. PAS, which won 22 seats, grabbed the lion’s share of 7 EXCOs in the 10-member state government.

The best part was not only PAS gets most of the spoils of war, but its notorious Kedah Chief Minister Sanusi Nor greedily holds a jaw-dropping 8 portfolios – including finance, land, development, mineral and geosciences, state planning, state-linked companies, external relations and State Economic Action Council. Instead of sharing, the Islamist party selfishly keeps most of the treasure for itself.

It was a slap in the face of the former backdoor PM Muhyiddin. How could PAS humiliate the Perikatan Nasional chairman in such manner? That’s because PAS knew that there isn’t anything Bersatu could do even if it’s as clear as daylight that Bersatu is being bullied and oppressed. Muhyiddin’s party won all its seats largely due to PAS’ grassroots and machinery.

On its own, Bersatu is merely an empty vessel with limited support from the people. It is at the mercy of PAS to deliver votes. While Bersatu cannot survive without PAS, the same cannot be said about the Islamist party. PAS can form Kedah state government on its own. Its 22 seats in the 36-seat state assembly mean the Islamist party has two-thirds majority.

Yes, like a hyena which gladly eats clan member alive, the PAS Islamist party is behaving in the same way after winning big in the recent six state elections. It has gotten arrogant and greedy, feeding poor Bersatu with crumb. In other words, Hadi bets Muhyiddin does not have the balls to make any complaints, let alone threatens to quit the Perikatan Nasional.

In fact, PAS knew Bersatu can go nowhere, hence was rewarded with only “one exco post” in Kelantan and Terengganu. It was an insult and disrespect of the highest order. Trapped, Muhyiddin can only ask how high when Hadi tells him to jump. And that’s how PAS-Malays mistreat fellow Bersatu-Malays. But for how long can Bersatu leaders keep quiet after being oppressed?

Hadi Awang cleverly uses Bersatu to project a dubious moderate Islam image instead of spooking the Malays – even the conservative Malays – with a Taliban state. That’s why PAS only talks about Malay-Muslim government, but refused to aggressively talk about the ancient Hudud Law or to promote the formation of an Islamic state, which is closely linked to terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Like it or not, Bersatu is just a junior partner in Perikatan Nasional. Even though Muhyiddin is the chairman, the Bersatu president does not call the shot. It’s both hilarious and pathetic that he could only keep his silent – pretending nothing had happened – after Bersatu Kedah complained about being short-changed when both Bersatu and PAS should be equal partners.

In truth, it doesn’t matter if UMNO defects and joins Bersatu-PAS to form yet another backdoor Malay-Muslim government again. Once in power, they will start plotting, conspiring, backstabbing and betraying each other for the sake of power and position. Muhyiddin was betrayed when UMNO faction led by Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak had withdrawn their support for the backdoor premier.

Likewise, PAS had betrayed now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat when Hadi was bribed RM90 million by ex-PM Najib to quit the opposition alliance. A national cooperation between UMNO and PAS, glorified as “Muafakat Nasional” under the pretext of Malay-unity, was then formed after the 2018 General Election, which saw UMNO lost power for the first time in history.

After betraying friends and allies in Pakatan Rakyat, PAS then betrayed UMNO when it abandoned Muafakat Nasional, choosing Bersatu’s Perikatan Nasional instead. Now, the same Islamist party is set to betray Bersatu by treating it like a pariah. As the biggest political party in the country, “Big Brother” Hadi wanted to taste the ultimate power he has been dreaming – the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

