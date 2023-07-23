Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has passed away at the Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah here at about 9pm on Sunday (July 23).

The death of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was confirmed in a Facebook post by his daughter Fatihah Salahuddin on Sunday.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal had said that Salahiddin was rushed to HSB at 10.15pm on Friday (July 21) after experiencing nausea and vomiting, before it was confirmed he had suffered brain haemorrhage and underwent immediate surgery.