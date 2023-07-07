An MCA leader today rejected a proposal for the party to work with DAP in order to secure a good position in the negotiation and distribution of seats in the coming state elections.

MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the party will never resort to becoming a political opportunist or engaging in political expediency in order to come into power.

The former deputy youth and sports minister said MCA is a proponent of political moderation ideology and that it is a party that respected the Federal Constitution, the Malay Royal Institution, and the federal administration’s institutions in the country.

“MCA will not resort to making empty promises or using slander or any forms provocation to discredit and bring down our political opponents.

“We are also not a party that takes advantage of the situation or uses lies or accusations in order to take down our political foes and later issues an apology and extends an olive branch to them just for the sake of coming into power.

“We will never stoop so low by exploiting and abusing radical sentiments and emotional extremism in order to win the support of certain races in the community,” he said in a statement today.

His statement was in response to Universiti Malaya political analyst Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi’s view, proposed for MCA to work with DAP so as to be in a good position to negotiate for winnable seats in the state elections for six states – Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu – speculated to be held in the middle of this year.

In a report published by news portal FMT, Awang Azman said MCA had no choice but to work with DAP to remain relevant since Barisan Nasional was now part of the unity government under the leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“MCA is a party that is consistent with our struggles, which are to protect the rights of all ethnic groups in the country as enshrined in the Constitution,” said Ti.

Moving forward, Ti is upbeat that MCA is able to remain self-dependent. He added that the party will conduct a brainstorming session to outline its next political strategies based on the principles of diversity and moderation.

He, nevertheless, said the party would endorse its support and enter into any cooperation aimed at stabilising the country’s political situation.

“With only two members of parliament in the Dewan Rakyat, we will support and enter into any cooperation in any efforts towards stabilising the political situation in the country.

“Let’s take a lesson from other political parties such as PKR, which had a history of experiencing crushing defeat and only won one seat (during general election) in 2004, and now manages to rise from the incident to subsequently lead the present federal government,” he said.