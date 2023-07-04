In recent years, China has been making significant strides in expanding its influence in Malaysia through various economic and promoting activities. China’s engagement in Malaysia can be observed across multiple sectors, from infrastructure development to trade partnerships, prompting concerns among some observers about its long-term implications for Malaysia’s sovereignty and autonomy.

Geopolitical Implications

China’s growing influence in Malaysia also has demonstrated ramifications. The South China Sea dispute is one area that raises concerns, as both Malaysia and China claim over certain maritime territories in the region. The detention of the Chinese ship mentioned in the NST article serves as a reminder of this ongoing territorial contestation.

The detention of a Chinese ship plundering a World War II wreck, the arrival of the China Coast Guard’s vessel, CCG 5402, at Luconia Shoals, and the Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi Ba Hao which was spotted in Malaysian terriory, highlights instances of the growing presence and impact of China within Malaysian territory.

Malaysia, like other nations in the region, faces the challenge of navigating its relationships with both China and other major powers, such as the United States. Striking a delicate balance between maintaining friendly ties with China while safeguarding its national interests becomes paramount for Malaysia’s leaders.

Economic Ties: Trade and Investment

China has become Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes reaching remarkable levels in recent years. The deepening economic ties are evident through increased Chinese investments in Malaysia’s manufacturing, real estate, and technology sectors. However, some critics argue that this economic interdependence could potentially lead to a situation where Malaysia becomes overly reliant on China, compromising its own economic diversification efforts.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the influx of Chinese workers employed in some of these projects, which may potentially sideline local labor and exculpatory socio-economic disparities. These issues highlight the need for Malaysia to strike a careful balance between benefiting from Chinese investment while safeguarding its own economic interests and prioritizing the well-being of its citizens. It is certainly not in the interest of the nation when a Minister prioritizes and jumps hoops for Chinese immigrants who have been restricted from entering the country for valid reasons to bring them in. This further raises the question of whose interest is the Minister operating for and whose sovereignty is his priority?

Infrastructure Development: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

At the forefront of China’s involvement in Malaysia is its flagship initiative known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This ambitious project seeks to enhance connectivity and promote economic cooperation between China and countries along the ancient Silk Road routes. Malaysia stands as a vital component of this initiative due to its strategic location in Southeast Asia.

Under the BRI, numerous infrastructure projects have been undertaken in Malaysia with substantial Chinese investment. The most prominent example is the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a railway network connecting the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia. Although initially suspended due to financial concerns, the project was revived after negotiations, demonstrating China’s determination to assert its influence in the region.

The Malaysian Chinese Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) launched in 2013, this industrial park is now home to a huge China-owned steel manufacturing plant, Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd. MCKIP covers more than 3,500 acres and its development will be in three phases. Phase 1 (MCKIP 1) covers 1,200 acres of which 710 acres are occupied by the massive Alliance Steel complex. MCKIP has realised RM14.55 billion in investments, and RM15.45 billion more has been committed. The industrial park is estimated to hit a gross development value of RM45 billion when completed.

Interestingly, prior to Malaysia, China’s key interests were in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Jamaica and Greece and the results, Sri Lanka is bankrupt, Pakistan owes China USD 23bil, China owns Port Piraeus, the largest port in Greece and one of the largest in Europe, and Jamaica owes China some USD 79bil, and yet we are expecting a better outcome for Malaysia? Will we be able to maintain our sovereignty?

Conclusion

China’s broadening influence in Malaysia, exemplified by incidents like the detention of the Chinese ship plundering a WW2 wreck, highlights the complexities surrounding Malaysia’s engagement with China. While the Belt and Road Initiative offers opportunities for economic growth and infrastructure development, Malaysia must cautiously manage its relationship with China to ensure that its national interests, and long-term stability are not compromised.

As Malaysia continues to navigate these dynamics, it becomes crucial for the government to engage in transparent decision-making processes and address concerns regarding labor, economic diversification, and relevant implications. By striking a harmonious balance, Malaysia can aim to benefit from Chinese investments while preserving its autonomy and demonstrating the well-being of its citizens.