Beware of the Chinese ‘bully’: Territorial aggression in South China Sea

In the recent years, the South China Sea has become a stage for the China, Asia’s new superpower’s increasingly aggressive behavior, reflecting a distressing pattern of bullying on its Southeast Asian neighbors. This strategically vital region, which holds immense economic and geopolitical significance, has turned into a battleground for China’s expansionist ambitions, challenging the stability and security of Southeast Asia.

Claiming the bulk of the South China Sea and its neighbouring waters across its self-proclaimed Nine Dash Line, the basis of China’s claims is somewhat unfounded and mythical – resulting in furious and strong knee-jerk reactions from countries like Vietnam, the Philippines as well as Malaysia. China’s actions in the South China Sea demonstrate a disregard for international law and the rights of other claimant states. Its construction of artificial islands and military installations, coupled with its relentless encroachment into disputed waters without consent, even after numerous warnings and supervisions, paint a troubling picture of a rising yet stubborn superpower willing to assert dominance through force.

Recent incidents have exposed China’s alarming assertiveness in the region – and Malaysia is not excluded. Media reports indicate that Chinese fishing vessels, coast guard ships, and naval patrols have repeatedly violated the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of neighboring countries. Vietnam, a nation with a long history of territorial disputes with China, has been a primary target. China’s encroachments have disrupted Vietnam’s legitimate oil and gas exploration activities, violating its sovereignty and igniting tensions in the region.

The Philippines, too, has fallen victim to China’s bullying tactics. Chinese vessels have been spotted near the Philippines’ occupied features in the South China Sea, undermining the country’s territorial integrity and raising concerns about potential aggression. These actions not only violate international norms but also threaten the livelihoods of Filipino fishermen and coastal communities that depend on the resources of these disputed waters.

As for Malaysia, the sightings and military supervised encroachment of Chinese Coast Guard ships alongside Kasawari Oil Field and Beting Patinggi Ali clearly indicates that this bully is not afraid of any maritime law nor is it willing to go back on its planned course. Minister of Defense, Datuk Seri Mohamad bin Hasan has since reiterated that economic activities in the South China Sea contribute more than a quarter to the country’s Gross Domestic Product – and will always be a priority for Malaysia.

Latest, Chinese scavenger boats were seen scrawling the waters for sunken wreckages of ships, dating back to the 1900s. One has to ponder – what are they looking for in the waters? Or even worse, what is it that they are hiding in the waters that no one should be looking out for? China’s aggressive behavior is not limited to military posturing; it also has severe economic consequences.

The South China Sea serves as a vital maritime trade route, facilitating the movement of goods worth trillions of dollars annually. More than 60% of the global trade flows through these waters, with value exceeding USD5.3 trillion annually. By disrupting the free flow of commerce and intimidating neighboring nations, China’s actions jeopardize regional economic stability and raise concerns among international trading partners.

This aggressive stance has not gone unnoticed by the international community. The United States, recognizing the dangers posed by China’s expansionist agenda, has conducted freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) to challenge Beijing’s excessive maritime claims. Other regional powers, too, have expressed concerns and called for peaceful resolutions. However, China’s dominance and economic leverage in the region have stifled a unified response, leaving smaller nations vulnerable to its bullying tactics.

The South China Sea incursions are clear examples of China’s attempts to establish hegemony and reshape regional boundaries to its advantage. Through intimidation and coercion, it seeks to assert control over vital sea lanes, rich fishing grounds, and abundant oil and gas resources. This pattern of bullying undermines the principles of international law and violates the sovereignty of neighboring countries, threatening the stability and security of Southeast Asia.

China’s bullying tactics in the South China Sea cannot be ignored or tolerated. The international community must continue to condemn and counter China’s aggressive actions, emphasizing the importance of a rules-based order and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Failure to address this issue could lead to further destabilization, not only in the region but also globally, as the ambitions of a rising power threaten the sovereignty and security of its neighbors. In its effort to grow and develop, South East Asia nations should not make way for any bullying of any sorts, including this Chinese bully – and all must play its part in preventing any sort of aggression with diplomacy and tact.

For courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. And in doing so, he exposes the true nature of bullies: small-minded tyrants in need of their own redemption.