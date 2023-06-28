Ringgit sliding down : when flip flopping shatter confidence

It wasn’t too far ago that Turkey’s Lira recorded the worst slide when Erdogan made an unprecedented move to interfere in its own Central Bank independence. Mind you this was the same Erdogan back in 2014 who were poised to make Turkey the 10th biggest economy in the world. He was popular and his economic measures were working. But ,the global market couldn’t stomach his flip flopping after decades of letting Turkey Central Bank making its best, independent positions.

This wasn’t supposed to be about a central bank’s independence but it shows how crucial it is for a government to make the right call at the right time. PH-BN government was supposed to be a beacon of predictability (PH’s PM candidate was UMNO’s former Minister of Finance) and experienced hand (UMNO ministers).

So far it was anything but. The first indicator of flip flopping was the Minister of Communication’s decision to switch from a much praised and innovative Single Wholesale Network to a dual one. The excuse? Monopoly. All whilst TNB, Petronas, state-owned single provider of syarikat bekalan air continue to operate without the same scrutiny even when Kelantan’s water provider continue to prove to us that they badly needed innovation and competition. Regardsless, it was a landmark change that dampen investors confidence.

Our 5G deal was with the biggest 5G innovator in the world- Ericsson and Malaysia was top 4 in the world in terms of speed before Fahmi decided to change it. It was quite unclear whether it was a Cabinet decision or it was his own pivot but it greatly affected other investors confidence.

What comes later is when potential investors would look into our political situation and concluded that should or if Opposition wins big in the coming state election, then the ringgit will continue to depress. It is a case of supply and demand ,really. At the moment ,ringgit not looking attractive thanks to a PKR Minister poking around in things he doesn’t really understand.

What was the real reason behind this stupidity? Speculations arose. In 2020, Time magazine and CNN reported that Huawei was one of the top companies under huge scrutiny over allegations of spying ,hacking and intellectual property theft. Mind you this was another 5G equipment provider that did not get the Malaysian contract. Evidence suggests they were keen. European commission already orderd a complete ban. UK government legislated against Huawei 5G equipments and ordered for them to be dismantled within 2 years.

Critics may say that this is another Western attempt to undermine the rise of China. However, western world didnt react against Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo or other telco brands. They didnt lock Huawei out of home appliances products for example. Just their 5G technology. The Western world at some point couldn’t compete against the giants of Korean Samsung, hyundai or Japanese Sony and ilk. To suggest that this was merely Western envy would be far fetched.

What do we do next?

Cross our fingers that hope PH Ministers are not doing another damage whilst Umno’s Ministers silence are certainly deafening.

You know what they say?

Collective Responsibility.

Adam Nordin

Adam is a technical sales executive at day and a donut baker at night. He is a good analyst and enjoy his time as a newlywed