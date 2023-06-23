MCA today said that it has lost confidence in the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and urged the latter to resign, after leading the party into the coalition’s worst election performance in history.

In a statement, MCA’s secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon expressed the party’s disappointment towards Ahmad Zahid for suddenly postponing a scheduled BN supreme council meeting tonight, and warning strictly that no one reserves the right to represent BN in negotiating with other political parties, without a mandate from the coalition’s supreme council.

“The MCA is shocked and disappointed by the decision of Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to postpone the Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting scheduled for tonight. At a time when the country’s political situation is still unstable and uncertain after the recent 15th general election, the need for a supreme council meeting is very urgent to discuss the latest political situation and make Barisan Nasional’s decisions as a bloc.

The MCA also states its position that it has lost confidence in the leadership of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as chairman of Barisan Nasional and he should resign with honor so that a new leader can take over the leadership of Barisan Nasional to determine the direction of the party. At the same time, MCA is of the opinion that the Barisan Nasional acting chairman should call a supreme council meeting as soon as possible,” Choong added.

Earlier, several Umno bigwings and an MIC leader had made similar calls to Ahmad Zahid, telling him to resign from his position after leading the party into its worst defeat ever.

Ahmad Zahid who himself only won the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat with a razor thin manjority of 348 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, had been constantly pressuring to have the national poll held sooner than the May 2023 deadline, buoyed by BN’s win in the Johor and Melaka state elections.

Source : Malay Mail