MCA and MIC have called for an immediate meeting of the Barisan Nasional Supreme Council to decide on the fate of the coalition, saying that the bloc’s multiracial concept had been undermined.

The BN component parties’ presidents Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran said in a joint statement that they were left with no choice but to move on and explore a new alliance because the foundation of mutual respect among the coalition’s members had cracked under the repeated attacks of its own members.

In view of these attacks which undermined the spirit of diversity of the coalition, the statement said, the MCA at its annual general assembly in December resolved to moot the dissolution of the coalition to forge a new alliance.

Source : The Edge

MCA will decide at its annual general assembly tomorrow (Sunday) on whether the party will remain or quit Barisan Nasional (BN) or push for the coalition’s dissolution, said MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said the Chinese community opines that MCA should leave BN even though MCA, as a founding partner of BN, has stand together through “thick and thin” with UMNO and MIC since independence.

Mah said if BN is dissolved, component parties would be free to cooperate with other parties to form a new alliance later.

Source : NST

Barisan Nasional today called for calm and appealed to members against acting rashly following the threat by MCA and MIC to leave the coalition due to remarks by an Umno leader.

Its deputy chairman, Mohamad Hasan, said members should not react to statements made by any component leaders who did not represent BN’s stance when it comes to evaluating their future with the coalition.

“The cooperation, understanding and fraternity which we have is above statements made by a few select leaders.

Earlier today, MCA and MIC called for an urgent meeting of the coalition’s top leadership to decide on its future, saying they no longer believe it was committed to multiracialism.

Source : FMT