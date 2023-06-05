Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who was recently sacked from Umno, has now dropped a broad hint that he may run in the upcoming Selangor election which is due by the middle of this year.

The three-term MP – who lost the race for Selangor’s Sg Buloh parliamentary seat in the last general election – said today that he is presently considering his options, including on which party he would be aligning with if he is to become involved in the state polls.

He did not discount the possibility that this may involve being a menteri besar candidate. He stressed that there have been discussions with some parties on what role he could play in the state.

He said the potential for becoming politically active in the state is attractive as it largely features urban areas, and he is encouraged by the support that he received in Sg Buloh.

“I am quite interested in politics in Selangor. I think there is a lot of potential for restarting my political career in Selangor.

“I spent the last three terms in Negri Sembilan (as Rembau MP), and I think that chapter is closed.

“I had a good campaign in Sg Buloh. While not successful, I managed to draw a decent amount of support there,” he said to media personnel after appearing as guest speaker at a private gathering organised by the Concorde Club at Concorde Hotel here today.

“And I think that it is important for politicians to focus on urban areas as Malaysia becomes more urbanised – and Selangor of course is the epicentre of urban Malaysia.”

Asked if he has been offered to be a possible candidate for menteri besar, Khairy said: “There are discussions with several parties, and there are also discussions taking place about what that role could be.”

Pressed on whether he sees such a role as a possible way towards fulfilling his aspiration to be prime minister one day, he said: “I’ve had three terms in Parliament, and I have led three different ministries.

“I think having experience at state level would be a nice complement to the existing skill sets that I have, the experience that I have had as a minister,” he said.

“It would help me better understand local government, as well as the relationship between the federal government and the state government, from the other side.

“I do feel that it is a good opportunity – but, again, I have to weigh whether or not I personally have the appetite to jump back (into politics) immediately.”

Khairy most welcome to contest Selangor MB post, says Amiruddin

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari welcomes any candidates who are after his current post including former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Amiruddin, who is also Gombak member of parliament, said apart from Khairy, there are many others eyeing the post.

“This is a democratic country, anyone can offer themselves (to be the Menteri Besar).

“But in Malaysian politics, the menteri besar has to be from a dominant party and receive the approval of the legislative assembly.

KJ to be appointed to supreme council if he joins Bersatu, says Muhyiddin

A spot at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) supreme council awaits Khairy Jamaluddin if he joins the party, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president said the immediate appointment to the supreme council was because the former health minister had a lot of valuable experience.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, of which Bersatu is a component, said Khairy had not applied to join although an offer had been made.

“Everyone hopes KJ (as Khairy is well known) will join Perikatan.

He has met me before and we had discussed. He has not applied to join Perikatan but I offered him. The offer still stands. I had asked him recently again on the offer – we are not pushing – but we hope he will join us to strengthen our party and coalition.

“I have not offered him any other positions and he knows what politics is,” he said.

KJ to meet Muhyiddin soon over offer to join Bersatu

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin will meet with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin soon over the decision whether he will join the Bersatu Leadership Council.

He said the comments and criticisms from Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters will influence the decision that he will make.

“Bersatu and Pas have never speak about me in bad light. But, if look at Umno and the comments from Umno and PH supporters, it is not just normal criticisms but personal in nature and it has continued until today.

“Psychologically, it will have an impact on what I will or will not do,” said Khairy in the ‘Keluar Sekejap’ podcast hosted with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

When asked by Shahril why Bersatu wanted to KJ and why the former Rembau member of Parliament should accept the offer, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said there are not many young leaders who have succeeded in politics.

“Khairy is one of them but unfortunately we could not use his service to serve the country just because of the cruelty that was imposed on him by the Umno president.

“We in Bersatu, are not like that. We had never punish young talents just because the president is afraid of competition so, Khairy is welcome to join us,” said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

Previously, it was reported that Muhyiddin had offer Khairy a position on Bersatu Leadership Council after the approval of the party leaders.

Muhyiddin said the party have two vacancies on the council but the offer is an enticement for Khairy.