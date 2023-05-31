Hyperack Malaysia has emerged as a trailblazer in the racking industry. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Chester Chai recognized the need to adapt to the changing landscape and transition from a traditional retail business model to an e-commerce

platform. This visionary move set Hyperack apart as the first racking company to successfully sell their products online, defying skepticism about the feasibility of delivering bulky items door-to-door with simple installation guides.

The e-commerce platform of Hyperack, known as Hyperack Sdn Bhd, achieved a significant milestone in its journey. In 2022, it was honored with the TOP 3 Selangor’s. Top E-Commerce Award, and the following year, in 2023, Hyperack solidified its position

as one of Malaysia’s Top 10 E-Commerce companies. This recognition speaks volumes

about the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Hyperack offers a diverse range of products that cater to various storage needs. Their inventory includes Home Use Storage Racking & Storage Boxes, Heavy Duty Boltless Racking, Warehouse Racking, and Warehouse Management solutions. Over the years,

Hyperack has successfully served millions of customers, including numerous SMEs and e-commerce platforms, establishing its reputation as a reliable and trusted partner.

One pivotal moment in Hyperack’s journey came at the end of 2022 when Chester Chai audaciously addressed the risk associated with using E2 HDF boards, which have high levels of Formaldehyde content. In a bold move to prioritize customer safety, Hyperack

upgraded its offerings to exclusively use E1 HDF boards, which contain safe levels of Formaldehyde. This decision made Hyperack the first and only racking company in Malaysia to implement this standard. Remarkably, despite the higher cost of these

boards, Hyperack did not increase its selling prices, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, Chester Chai’s vision extends beyond his own company. He aims to promote the usage of E1 HDF boards throughout the Malaysian racking industry, striving to provide the best assurance to all customers in the market. By leading the way

in adopting this safer material, Hyperack sets an example for the entire industry, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing customer well-being.

Hyperack’s success story is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to quality and affordable products. Their tagline, “Quality Racks Made Affordable,” encapsulates their mission to provide customers with superior storage solutions

without compromising on value. As we delve into the intricacies of the racking industry, it is an honor to gain insight into

the exceptional work of Chester Chai and his team at Hyperack Malaysia. Their relentless pursuit of excellence serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and businesses alike. We wish them continued success in their endeavors.