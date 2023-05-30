A businessman has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over claims that Perikatan Nasional received funds from gaming companies.

Rashdan Yusof, 52, claimed he had evidence to prove the coalition’s connection with the gaming companies and wanted MACC to investigate further.

“The information I have is supported by documents. I will leave it to MACC to investigate the matter,” he told reporters.

Rashdan, who arrived at MACC’s headquarters at 9.30am, claimed he was not associated with any political party or NGO. He spent around three hours giving his statement to the graft busters.

An MACC source confirmed that his statement was recorded.

In December 2022, Malaysiakini quoted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as implying that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, particularly those that took part in “special draws” for 4D numbers.

Anwar’s deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, reportedly echoed the prime minister’s statement and claimed he was confident the “other side” had gained funds from the gaming companies.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said told the Dewan Rakyat last week that MACC had conducted a detailed study regarding the information provided on the allegation, but found it to be “too general”.

Subsequently, no investigation papers were opened into the matter, she said.

Source : FMT