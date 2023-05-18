EMERGENCY repair works involving a main distribution pipe will result in water cuts to 99 areas in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor starting from 9am Monday (May 22).

In a Facebook post, Air Selangor said repair works are expected to be completed at 3am the next day (Tuesday, May 23) and full recovery to water supply is to be expected by 9pm on Wednesday (May 24).

“Water supply will be distributed to consumers in stages when the repair works are completed and the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

“The duration of this disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” the statement read.

Air Selangor said repair works to the main distribution pipe became necessary following the discovery of a leak.

Work may begin even earlier if the leak becomes critical, it added in the statement on Wednesday (May 17).

“Affected residents are advised to store enough supply and be prudent with usage during the disruption period,” Air Selangor added.