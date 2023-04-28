Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has pleaded with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reject Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal to be pardoned and released from jail.

Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Abdul Samad, when speaking ahead of the Pardons Board sitting tomorrow, said this was the only way to protect the good name of the country.

He said it was also the only way to express the country’s commitment against corruption and power abuse.

“With respect and reverence, we from Amanah would like to appeal to the Agong and Pardons Board that this pardon application be rejected and Najib continues being imprisoned because of the obvious offences he had committed.

“It is only with this will the people be convinced that the unity government and the Malay rulers, together with His Majesty, want to save our country from the ‘pandemic’ of corruption and abuse of power that has plagued it for so long,” he said when quoted in a report published on portal Harapandaily.com today.

The Pardons Board is said to be meeting and making a decision on whether or not to grant a pardon to the imprisoned former prime minister tomorrow.

Amanah said the decision by the Pardons Board was one that would be awaited by many, not just people in Malaysia but throughout the world.

“The decision made will set an important milestone in the country’s history.

“It is hoped that this view that we voice out will help His Majesty to make a good and accurate decision for himself, the institution of Malay rulers and the country as a whole.

“It will also mark how far we’ve come in terms of our seriousness in fighting corruption and power abuse, or of it is merely a political slogan.”

Khalid said many quarters have asked about Amanah’s stand on the matter, and questioned the party’s “deafening silence” among components in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“We would like to stress that Amanah recognises that the pardon is the absolute right of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“However, it is not wrong for Amanah to offer their views on the issue.”

He said Amanah’s view was that pardoning Najib would send a wrong message to the people, the judicial system, and also to the rest of the world on the country’s stand on graft and power abuse.

This, he added, would tarnish the image of the Malaysia Madani concept by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government should declare war against such practices of corruption.

“Would granting pardon to someone who has embarrassed the nation the world over show our strict stand and uncompromising attitude towards corruption? Certainly not!

“It would send the wrong signal that our fight against corruption is merely a political slogan for political gain,” he said, adding this was especially since several countries were trying individuals involved in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal in court.

These include the United States, Singapore, Kuwait and Switzerland.

“Thirteen out of 14 judges had decided that Najib was guilty and suddenly the Pardons Board wants to pardon him?

“Wouldn’t this mean that there are people who are immune and above the law?”

Khalid also said the question of a pardon brought about by Umno was due to the feeling of “responsibility” towards their former president.

“Although the characters of loyalty and gratitude towards a leader are positive traits, in this context, however, it would be best if Umno together with PH showed their commitment towards fighting corruption in line with the Madani concept.”

He also said Najib was still facing several other cases in court,

“If he was being pardoned, would he enter prison again if he was found guilty once more? Or would he have a special position and be immune against the rule of law?”

On April 7, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno would submit an appeal to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to consider granting a royal pardon to Najib soon, as per Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had also said he would be use the dissenting judgment of Federal Court judge Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli to support the application for his client’s pardon from the king.

Najib, 69, is serving a 12-year- prison term in Kajang Prison for misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Source : NST