The following is the true story behind Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew’s bankruptcy.

I was reliably advised the person who actually sued Lee Kim Yew (LKY) for bankruptcy is former MCA Tourism Minister Ng Yen Yen (NYY).

It seems that NYY was interested in a property worth >RM5 million owned by LKY. LKY convinced her that he’d give her an attractive discount BUT payment has to be in cash. He also requested an advance of RM3 million which NYY paid cash for, based on verbal trust.

After a few months, when NYY asked for the S&P Agreement awa official receipt, LKY played ‘dumb’ & denied ever having agreed to sell her such a property nor did he receive any advance payment from her. She threatened to sue him & he dared her to. He told her if the case went to court, he’d ensure she has to answer how & from where did she get RM3 million cash since a Minister’s pay wasn’t that high, plus her children were all educated in Australia, which would have taken up a huge part of her (husband’s) income. NYY’s spouse was a GP operating a clinic in a small town in Pahang b4 he retired. So he didn’t earn much.

Although NYY told LKY she can answer for her income stream, LKY was very confident NYY wudn’t dare proceed with legal action against him. Somehow, when the case went to court, LKY either forgot about the hearing date or was overly confident he cud get his political connections (Mahatir???) to close it.

LKY has a very bad reputation & is well-known as an untrustworthy person. His public-listed company (Country Heights) was at one time trading at RM8/share & is now at RM0.35/share. Over the years, CH has announced quite a few proposed corporate exercises to boost its share price but none of these ever materialised.

Even though he’s staying in CH (his own property development) I learnt that when the Residents Association approached him to pay for the Gated & Guarded security fees, he refused & said something to this effect: “I’ve my bodyguards so why shud I pay?”

The story of an ex-employee (American) who sued him for bankruptcy is just a spin.