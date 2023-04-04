The ongoing scrutiny of TikTok, a Chinese-owned short-form video app, by the United States government has raised concerns surrounding data privacy and national security. These concerns echo the controversies that plagued Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in recent years. This article will examine the issues involving TikTok and emphasize that the TikTok debacle should serve as a lesson for Malaysia to increase its vigilance against Chinese tech companies operating in the country.

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has become a major focus of US regulators due to the perceived risk it poses to national security. Similarly, Huawei and ZTE have faced accusations from the US government of using their technology to spy on behalf of the Chinese government. The bans imposed on Huawei and ZTE in the US market have had global repercussions, leading other countries, including Malaysia, to question the risks posed by these companies.

The situation with TikTok and the experiences of Huawei and ZTE should be taken as a lesson for Malaysia to increase its vigilance against Chinese tech companies. As Malaysia’s digital landscape continues to evolve, the government must address the potential risks of such companies operating within the nation.

To increase vigilance, Malaysia can adopt the following measures:

Strengthen Cooperation with International Allies: Malaysia should work closely with the US and other like-minded countries to gather intelligence and share information regarding the potential risks posed by Chinese tech companies. This cooperative approach would ensure that any action taken is based on solid evidence and expert analysis. Implement Stricter Data Privacy Laws and Regulations: Malaysia can establish stronger data privacy laws and regulations to protect its citizens from potential misuse of their information. By implementing stringent measures to govern the collection, storage, and use of personal data, Malaysia can ensure that companies like TikTok, Huawei, and ZTE adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, irrespective of their country of origin. Enhance Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic Capabilities: Malaysia should invest in building local expertise in cybersecurity and digital forensics. By nurturing a strong pool of talent in these areas, the country would be better equipped to identify and respond to potential threats in a timely manner. This expertise would also help foster greater transparency and trust between the government, technology companies, and the general public. Encourage the Development of Local Alternatives: The government should support the growth of home-grown alternatives to platforms like TikTok, Huawei, and ZTE, thereby reducing reliance on foreign technology. By promoting local innovation and entrepreneurship, Malaysia can create a more self-reliant digital ecosystem, while also fostering job creation and economic growth.

The TikTok debacle in the United States serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with Chinese tech companies operating in other countries. Malaysia should seize this opportunity to learn from the experiences of Huawei and ZTE and increase its vigilance against such companies. By adopting these measures, Malaysia can protect its citizens, its national security, and its thriving digital economy from potential threats