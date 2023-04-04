WHEN DIGITAL AND TERRITORIAL THREATS COLLIDE: MALAYSIA’S CHINA CONUNDRUM

The TikTok US Senate hearing, Huawei espionage cases, and China’s frequent territorial incursions might, at first glance, appear to be unrelated phenomena. However, they share a common thread: China’s increasing assertiveness in digital and geopolitical spheres. As Malaysia faces these challenges head-on, Anwar Ibrahim’s impending visit to Beijing on April 1st, 2023, will require careful navigation to protect Malaysia’s interests in the digital and real world.

The TikTok Senate hearing exposed the potential for data manipulation and abuse by the popular social media app. As a Chinese-owned company, TikTok’s data collection practices have raised concerns worldwide. With Malaysia’s young and growing population increasingly engaged in the digital realm, the risk of China using TikTok as a tool to shape perceptions and influence public opinion is significant. A recent incident involving the removal of a Malaysian user’s critical video about China’s human rights record only exacerbates these concerns.

Meanwhile, Huawei, another Chinese tech giant, has been embroiled in espionage cases that have further intensified global distrust. Accusations of the company’s involvement in spying and intellectual property theft have led several nations to ban its products and services. The Malaysian government’s decision to allow Huawei’s participation in its 5G network rollout raises questions about the nation’s cybersecurity and the potential risks to critical infrastructure.

China’s territorial incursions, particularly in the South China Sea, add a layer of complexity to Malaysia’s relationship with the Asian superpower. China’s aggressive approach to claiming disputed territories has put Malaysia in a delicate position. As a claimant in the South China Sea dispute, Malaysia must balance its economic dependence on China with its need to protect its sovereignty and maritime interests.

The intertwining of digital and territorial threats creates a precarious landscape for Malaysia. Anwar Ibrahim’s upcoming visit to Beijing presents an opportunity to address these concerns head-on. As the nation’s leader, it is crucial for Anwar to engage in constructive dialogue while demonstrating resolve in the face of mounting challenges.

First, Anwar must ensure that Malaysia’s digital sovereignty remains intact. This can be achieved by working with international partners to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that addresses the risks associated with Chinese technology. Additionally, Malaysia should advocate for the establishment of global norms and standards for data privacy and security, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability.

Second, Anwar should negotiate with China for a peaceful and equitable resolution to the South China Sea dispute. While economic ties with China are essential for Malaysia’s growth, it is crucial not to compromise territorial integrity for short-term economic gains. Anwar must stand firm on Malaysia’s territorial claims and push for the enforcement of international law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Finally, Anwar must promote regional cooperation and diplomacy. As a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia can play a crucial role in fostering unity and collaboration among its neighbours. This regional solidarity will be vital in addressing China’s growing influence and ensuring that the interests of smaller nations are not overshadowed.

In conclusion, Anwar Ibrahim’s impending visit to Beijing provides an opportunity for Malaysia to confront the digital and territorial threats posed by China. By engaging in constructive dialogue, developing robust cybersecurity measures, asserting Malaysia’s territorial claims, and fostering regional cooperation, Anwar can help safeguard Malaysia’s interests in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.