Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has announced that a new toll collection system will roll out by September allowing road users to pay toll charges using debit and credit cards via open payments on five highways.

In a statement today, he said the ministry is currently working to transition to a Multi Lanes Free Flow (MLFF) system.

“Since the beginning of this year, I have ordered planning and discussions with the parties involved as well as highway concession companies to take steps towards the implementation of an open payment system. I have also participated in various discussions that have been held.

“As a result of this discussion, I am pleased to inform you that several highways will implement an open payment system by September 2023.

“The highways in question are the Sungai Besi Highway, the Baru Pantai Highway, the Ampang – Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, the Guthrie Corridor Highway and the Penang Bridge. Through this open payment system, users can start using debit and credit cards for toll payments,” he said on Facebook today.