Deputy inspector-general of police (IGP) Razarudin Husain, who retires tomorrow, is likely to be given a contract extension that will allow him to succeed the country’s top cop, Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

FMT has learned that the “beating the retreat” (“paluan berundur”) ceremony and mess dining-out event meant for Razarudin, slated for tomorrow has been cancelled.

A source in the know said Razarudin was a favourite to replace Acryl Sani as IGP when the latter’s contract ends in October.

“The most recent meeting of the Police Force Commission discussed extending Razarudin’s contract,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“There will be another meeting in October to discuss Acryl Sani’s successor but right now Razarudin is the top candidate,” the source added.

Razarudin was appointed deputy IGP on Dec 26, 2021. He joined the force in December 1982.

Promotions on the cards

The source said the Police Force Commission meeting also discussed promoting two senior police officers, Bukit Aman Narcotics director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Kuala Lumpur police chief Azmi Abu Kassim.

“Ayob Khan will be appointed Bukit Aman’s new criminal investigation department (CID) director, taking over from Abd Jalil Hassan who retires on April 16,” the source said.

Azmi, meanwhile, will be appointed Bukit Aman management department director, according to the source. The post has been vacant following the retirement of its previous director, Zaini Jass, on March 9.

