Large concerts and live performances can no longer be held on the eve of Islamic public holidays and on the holiday itself from 2024 under new guidelines just announced.

According to The Star, the Central Committee for Application of Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) guidelines specifically listed the occasions where these performances would not be allowed.

They cover the entire month of Ramadan, Awal Muharram, Maulidur Rasul, Israk Mikraj, Nisfu Sya’ban, Nuzul Al-Quran, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Male foreign artistes will also be banned from crossdressing while performing.

Foreign artistes have been barred from performing throughout the fasting month since the guidelines were updated in 2019. However, the 2019 rules did not restrict shows on the eve of Islamic public holidays.

Meanwhile, performances will be allowed in August and September, with shows only barred from Aug 30 to 31 and Sept 15 to 16, for the Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Previously, foreign artistes could not perform from Aug 25 to Sept 16.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil reportedly said all stakeholders and communities had been consulted over the new guidelines and that they would be enforced in 2024.

He said engagements with stakeholders will continue, and a second update will be made to the guidelines before their implementation next year.

Source : FMT