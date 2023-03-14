Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has threatened to sue Attorney-General for allegedly refusing to prosecute two men seen in a recent sex video scandal that implicated Azmin Ali.

Lokman claimed charge sheets were prepared against the two men, but which could not be followed up due to political interference.

He also claimed that Dr Mahathir Mohamad had ordered a cover-up of the case which allegedly involved Azmin and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

“So today I am delivering this letter from my lawyers to Thomas with a seven-day deadline for him to respond.

“If he does not respond, then my lawyers will take legal action against him,” said Lokman at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in Putrajaya.

The sex video in question depicted two male politicians in bed. It was spread to reporters on July 11, by WhatsApp.

Haziq subsequently confessed that he was depicted in the video and that the incident took place on May 11 at Four Points Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah.

Azmin has since dismissed the allegation as “vicious libel”.

Lokman claimed that his demand today was made based on alleged information from within the AGC.

“A FRIEND IN THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS HAS SEEN THE CHARGE SHEETS AGAINST AZMIN ALI UNDER SECTION 377B OF THE PENAL CODE, WHILE CHARGES AGAINST HAZIQ ARE FRAMED UNDER SECTION 377D,” LOKMAN TOLD REPORTERS.

Section 377B deals with the offence of “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”, while Section 377D deals with the crime of “gross indecency with another person”.

“Why have Haziq and Azmin not been charged in court even though the police have received a forensic report from the United States? It’s because Dr Mahathir Mohamad has instructed that there will be ‘no further action’ (NFA) in Azmin’s case.”

About 25 people gathered when Lokman submitted the letter around 2.50pm to a representative from the AGC’s corporate communications department.

The investigation surrounding the case had begun since June and Lokman reminded that he had also handed police with several results of foreign forensic analysis of the video, but to date, there has still been no official confirmation on the identities of the two individuals.

He further urged Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Huzir Mohamed to keep his promise to reveal the identities of those involved in the sex video, to maintain the integrity of the force.

In November, he said police have sent the sex video to a university in the US for analysis.

