Do you think this fella never steal money?

When the MACC detained him after he was questioned (March 9), it simply means the anti-graft agency has sufficient evidence to put him behind bars. Otherwise, the AGC will not give the green light for the prosecution to charge him.

This 75-year-old disgraced 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia said he was not guilty of corruption and that the allegations against him were politically motivated. He is to be charged and will be the country’s second leader to be indicted after leaving office.

Facing at least 7 charges related to corruption, abuse of power and money laundering, Muhyiddin has a bigger problem than Najib. He has no one to blame but himself. He thought he was clever when pre-emptively published the account statement after rumours spread.

His political party’s account has been frozen.

The plan to show that Bersatu did not receive RM4 billion from the RM92.5 billion Economic Stimulus Package fund, however, has raised more questions than answers. It was a public admission that the party .

Had received kickbacks in exchange for projects during the dark era of emergency rule when Muhyiddin ruled like a dictator.

The party’s account shows a balance RM28.4 million in 2020 and RM64.6 million in 2021. Interestingly, in 2020, Bersatu received RM109 million in so-called donations. The next year, it received RM148 million in yet another round of dubious donations. In total, it had received RM257 million in donations in just two years. Exactly who would be so generous to donate so much money to Bersatu?

So far, more than 15 individuals, including Bersatu leaders and contractors, had been interrogated by the anti-graft agency. This came after the MACC raided 8 government agencies and 9 companies in December 2022, leading to discovery that at least 5 middlemen . of several companies were involved in obtaining projects worth between RM50 million and RM500 million through direct negotiations.

The contractors who had been grilled by the anti-graft agency admitted that they agreed to pay a commission of 3% to 5% to secure projects from those middlemen. After it was established that 10 contractors had paid more than RM300 million in kickbacks disguised as donations to Muhyiddin’s party, Bersatu’s accounts were frozen under MACC Act 2009 and anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing law.

The MACC has not even completed the investigations on the entire RM92.5 billion Economic Stimulus Package, but just a fraction involving the RM5.7 billion Jana Wibawa – only about 6%. Even then, it’s unclear if more Bersatu crooks would be charged in the Jana Wibawa programme. And it has already found compelling evidence to charge Muhyiddin.

Despite Muhyiddin’s cries that he is a victim of selective prosecution, he cannot explain how the ill-gotten money went directly to Bersatu accounts masked as donations. The MACC has at least 10 suspects (contractors who might have become witnesses) and more than RM300 million money trails as evidence. His argument so far has been weak – every political party receives donation.

No matter how Bersatu leaders twist and spin, they have to explain how the party, founded in 2016 and was only in power for 17 months (less than 2 years) under Muhyiddin, could accumulate a jaw-dropping RM300 million in cash. UMNO only had RM194 million despite being in power for 61 years (or 76 years since its inception in 1946).

The truth, in their hunger for projects and greed to enrich themselves, Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional government had recklessly awarded pre-approval projects without properly wiping their fingerprints. That’s why Wan Saiful Wan Jan credited RM6.96 million kickbacks into his own company’s bank account, creating money trails for the MACC to charge the former Bersatu information chief.

The arrogant Muhyiddin was over-confident of winning the 15th GE on Nov 2022. In the worst case scenario, he and his buddy Hadi Awang thought they could get former ally UMNO to form another “Malay-Muslim” government again, and live happily ever. It was too late when they discovered UMNO president Zahid Hamidi refused to play ball and had another game plan.

Immediately after PH and its traditional rival BN agreed to form a Unity Government, there was a complete panic within PN. From “Jakarta Move” to “London Move”, Bersatu and PAS top leadership (along with 10 UMNO traitors) hatched plans to snatch power similar to the “Sheraton Move” which toppled the PH government back in March 2020.

UMNO was not interested for revenge or even working with the same untrustworthy Bersatu who had backstabbed them during Muhyiddin 17-month stint. The Malay nationalist party leaders want the MACC to investigate PN lavish spending during the election campaign. UMNO was not happy that their seats had been stolen through vote-buying.

During his so-called vacations in London, Muhyiddin was incredibly worried that he might suffer the same fate as Najib. After weeks in the U.K., there were fears that the ex-premier might have fled to London to avoid prosecution and never returned to face the music.



The crook needed assurance that he was not a suspect in the anti-corruption investigations.

The MACC arrested a chief executive officer of a private company on the night of January 5.

The 42-year-old man was detained over his role as “middleman” in brokering government projects related to Covid-19 stimulus packages worth RM92.5 billion (US$21 billion) in exchange for bribes. The suspect – Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad – turns out to be Muhyiddin’s right-hand man.

A former chief executive of Maju Assets Sdn Bhd, Adam is also Segambut divisional leader of Muhyiddin’s political party – Bersatu. The best part, Adam is the cousin of Muhyiddin’s son-in-law, Muhamad Adlan Berhan, who in turn was involved in several scandals.

MACC finally questioned Muhyiddin, he then publicly announced that he has given his statement to the anti-graft authorities as a witness and not a suspect over the Jana Wibawa scheme. Heck, he has even thrown his political appointee former finance minister Tengku Zafrul under the bus, telling the MACC that Jana Wibawa was a scheme proposed by Zafrul.

MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki rubbished Muhyiddin’s claim that he was not a suspect. In fact, the former premier was the prime suspect in the shady Jana Wibawa programme.

Bersatu accounts have been frozen, Muhyiddin Yassin’s passport has been confiscated to prevent him from fleeing. The Perikatan Nasional chairman has condemned – furiously – the confiscation of his passport and has challenged the travel ban in a judicial review application filed in the High Court. He has swallowed the hook, line and sinker.