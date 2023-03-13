The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has revealed the identity of a man known as “Datuk Roy” whom the agency is tracking down to assist with the investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.

In a statement, MACC identified the man as Hussein Nasir, 54, with his last known address in Kuantan, Pahang.

MACC asked members of the public with information on Hussein to contact its investigating officer Asyraf Mustafa at 013-4405210.

Yesterday, FMT reported that a man in his 50s known as “Datuk Roy” was being sought by anti-corruption officials for being the “main planner” behind corruption cases involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

A source at MACC had said the man had been jailed for corruption before.

An MACC officer has also been arrested, among three men and a woman, for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM400,000 to prevent investigations into the controversial programme.

The four are aged between 40 and 50 years. The woman has been released on bail while the others have been remanded until today.

The Jana Wibawa programme was introduced in November 2020 by the Muhyiddin Yassin government as a Covid-19 stimulus initiative to help Bumiputera contractors.

Muhyiddin has since been charged with abuse of power and money laundering in relation to the project.

Last month, two other members of Bersatu were also charged with accepting bribes in connection with Jana Wibawa. They are Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

Source : FMT

This is what I gathered.

“Datuk Roy” is the head of a gang of known scammers.

In year 2020, Datuk Roy was caught and charged for posing as a SPRM officer to collect money from various businessmen to “stop” investigations.

Datuk Roy took advantage of the Jana Wibawa investigations to approach the son-in-law and son of a political leader who is known for cirit.

Working with three other gang members (two men and a woman) and a real low-level SPRM officer, they managed to con the son-in-law to pay RM400k cash to them to stop the son from being investigated for Jana Wibawa corruption.

SPRM has arrested and remanded the three gang members and the real SPRM officer.

They are now seeking for “Datuk Roy” who they believe is the mastermind behind this scam.

Datuk Roy is the mastermind of a scam related to Jana Wibawa investigations.

He is not the mastermind behind the massive Jana Wibawa corruption.

Source : Lim Sian See