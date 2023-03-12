Perikatan Nasional will name a candidate from Bersatu to head the state governments in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan should the coalition win power in the coming state elections.

“For Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, the menteri besar candidate will be from PAS,” said PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Bersatu president.

“However for Penang we will decide later on depending on the number of seats won by each party in the coalition,” he said at Bersatu’s general assembly.

For Selangor, he said he would put his trust on Bersatu Supreme Council member Azmin Ali, along with Radzi Jidin and Selangor PN vice-chief Abdul Rashid Asari.

“With these three in charge, I’m sure we’ll come up with something good. I would also hold on to what Azmin told me, based on his rough estimation, that we can take over Selangor,” Muhyiddin told party delegates.

Muhyiddin said that he has urged party members to begin working on the state elections immediately. They would have to find their own funds as the party’s accounts have been frozen.

Elections must be held by July to the state assemblies of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.