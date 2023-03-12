PPBM leader Azmin Ali claimed the Anwar Ibrahim-led federal government awarded the project to import eggs from India to Deepak Jaikishan, a carpet trader and vocal critic of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

In his speech at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Kuala Lumpur last night, the former senior minister also alleged that the contract was given through direct negotiation, against the new government’s pledge to end such a practice for government projects.

“(The government) tries to solve the shortage of eggs by getting supply from India. Before this, they said they wanted to do (everything) through open tender, no more direct negotiations.

“So our leaders who are members of the Dewan Rakyat have challenged the government to state in the Parliament, who got the contract to import eggs from India to Malaysia?

“Do you know who got the contract? Deepak. And who is this Deepak? He is a friend of Rosmah. They didn’t answer the question we posed in Parliament, but we have uncovered the matter (to the public),” he said.

Azmin was speaking at a PN ceramah last night, held at Markas PAS Taman Melewar in Kuala Lumpur.

“Why only Deepak can import eggs? Why can’t others?” he questioned.

The Bersatu supreme council member alleged that Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu brought Deepak on a visit to India recently.

Quality and safety of eggs

He also claimed the eggs imported by Deepak from India were given an exemption by the government from having to undergo food safety checks.

“We know that for every food product to enter this country, it has to go through five layers of inspections.

“However, it was learned that the eggs were given an exemption from these inspections. So, who can check the quality and safety of eggs that are imported from India?” Azmin said.

On Feb 28, Mohamad reportedly said only one company had been given permission to import eggs from India, a move that was taken as part of the government’s efforts to address a shortage of the product.