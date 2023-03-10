Tan Sri Annuar Musa has given his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over his remarks that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given millions of ringgit to Umno during the 2020 Sabah state elections.

Annuar said: “I gave my statement last week. I told them the full story, and I am relieved.

“I thanked them and will continue to cooperate with MACC,” he said at the Muafakat Nasional new office today.

“I flew to Sabah and met Muhyiddin myself. I entered his bedroom and told him Umno didn’t have enough money and lacked funds. Muhyiddin gave tens of millions to help Umno when in Sabah,” Annuar said in the video posted two days after the 15th general election.

Annuar claimed Muhyiddin then gave the money to help Umno in the Sabah state elections.