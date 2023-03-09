The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on charges of corruption-related offenses on Thursday.

An officer at the MACC told Nikkei Asia earlier in the day that the former prime minister was expected to be charged under Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.

Muhyiddin, who is also president of Bersatu, a leading opposition party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition, would be the second former prime minister to be charged. He follows Najib Razak, who is serving a 12-year jail term for corruption in connection with the SRC International and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Muhyiddin has previously denied breaking the law during his time as prime minister from 2020 to 2021.

Anwar Ibrahim, the current prime minister, on Wednesday told local news agency Bernama that the government will not interfere in the investigation of Muhyiddin.

Earlier, supporters and leaders from the Perikatan Nasional coalition and Bersatu gathered in front of the anti-corruption building in Putrajaya, south of Kuala Lumpur, ahead of Muhyiddin’s scheduled questioning by the anti-graft agency at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

His party’s top leadership, including Bersatu’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, was charged on Feb. 21 with soliciting and receiving 6.9 million ringgit ($1.5 million) in bribes over the government’s Jana Wibawa program, which began during Muhyiddin’s time as prime minister. The program was designed as a COVID-19 stimulus initiative to help local contractors.