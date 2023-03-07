It’s not a coincidence that after Hadi revealed his evil plan to topple Anwar-led Unity Government through backdoor, a local group involved with the ISIS terrorist group is spreading propaganda on the social media of a similar plan to destabilize the government and takes over the country. Clearly, this is a serious threat to the national security, which was inspired by the PAS’ radicalization.

The group, called the “Al Malaka Media Centre”, is linked to Islamic State (IS) terror organization’s outlets in Indonesia and the Philippines. The group’s content, which is available on the dark web, shows direct support of a “radical political party and an established radical organization” – clearly referring to PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia).

The radicalized group uses an image of Petronas Twin Towers with ISIS flags flying at the top of the skyscraper. The message “Hari Penaklukan Segera Tiba” (the day of conquest arriving soon) was displayed along with a burning fighter jet. Previously, former PM Najib (a good friend of Hadi) had openly shown his admiration for the ISIS terrorists by praising them.

Interestingly, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah said the police will not hesitate to take stern action against their own men who are involved with illegal activities. His statement can be interpreted as an admission that not only the Royal Malaysian Police has been compromised, but could have been radicalized by religious extremists like Hadi Awang.

Despite IGP Acryl’s claim that the police knew about the terror group’s agenda even before it was exposed by the Nordic Counter Terrorism Network in Finland, it raises questions about the country’s security based on the police’s inaction against untouchable extremists like Hadi and Muhyiddin. Exactly how did the terrorist organization suddenly shows interest to topple the government?

Source : Finance Twitter

Islamic State’s presence detected in M’sia, supporting local party

The Islamic State (IS) has launched a media platform in Malaysia, claiming its presence in the country.

Called the Al Malaka Media Centre, the group linked to IS media outlets in Indonesia and the Philippines is understood to be in direct support of a “radical political party and an established radical organisation”.

The Nordic Counter-Terrorism Network’s (NCTN) Cyber Counter-Terrorism Division who identified Al Malaka Media Centre revealed that the group’s content is available on the dark web.

The dark web is a part of the internet that isn’t indexed by search engines and can only be accessed by specific applications such as the Tor browser.

NCTN revealed that the group has shared links with its support structures in the country and uses radical ideologies to destabilise the current administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Based on materials obtained by NCTN and shared with The Vibes, the group created an image depicting the Petronas Twin Towers with IS flags flying at the top of the building with a burning fighter jet in the sky along with the words “Hari Penaklukan Segera Tiba” (the day of conquest is soon upon us).

NCTN director Andrin Raj said the group poses a national security threat to Malaysia and it is possible that they could trigger indiscriminate small-scale acts of violence in the country.

“Its purpose would be to destabilise the current multiracial government. They have smaller chat groups within Malaysia, where they share religious views and propaganda and recruit members.

“In terms of propaganda, they supply radical ideologies from different clerics, including radical Malaysian preachers,” Andrin said when contacted.

Authorities aware, no cause for worry: Saifuddin

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the authorities have been aware of the group’s attempt at expanding its influence in Malaysia.

“Of course, we cannot divulge more details, but the public need not be worried as we are monitoring their activities with the cooperation of our international security and counter-terrorism partners.