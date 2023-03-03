Idrus Harun’s tenure as the attorney-general (AG) has been extended for another six months.

“In accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang diPertuan Agong has approved the reappointment of Idrus Harun as attorney-general for a period of six months effective from March 6, 2023,” chief secretary Zuki Ali said in a Facebook post.

It was previously reported that three serving judges were under consideration to be appointed as the next attorney-general.

A former Federal Court judge, Idrus was initially appointed to the position on a two-year contract on March 6, 2020, shortly after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

His contract, which initially expired on March 5, 2022, was renewed for another year on March 8, 2022.

Idrus took over from Tommy Thomas, who was appointed by the PH government after it swept to power in the May 2018 general election (GE14).

Source : The Star

Why wasn’t AG chosen from one of our own, Azalina asks

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is questioning why the attorney general (AG) appointed was not from “one of our own”.

She said in other parts of the world, a prime minister would appoint “his own person” to be the AG.

“If the power to change the AG is in the hands of the prime minister, why didn’t he change the AG when this was under his jurisdiction?

“I just want to ask this, why can’t the AG be changed?”

“I’ve been an Umno division leader for more than 20 years. Of course, the division secretary is my own man, and so is the information chief because I appointed them,” she said.

Azalina also questioned why the Federal Court rejected former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid to postpone proceedings after changing his team of lawyers.