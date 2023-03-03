Najib & Arul Kanda Freed Of 1MDB Audit Tampering Charges

The High Court here has freed former prime minister Najib Razak from a charge of alleged abuse of power by causing amendments to the 1MDB audit report.

Co-accused and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy was also acquitted of a charge of abetting Najib in the commission of the offence.

Justice Zaini Mazlan held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Najib under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Najib was accused of abusing his power to obtain immunity from legal action and causing amendments to the finalised 1MDB audit report prior to its tabling before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The court had previously allowed the prosecution’s bid to call Arul Kanda to testify on its behalf.