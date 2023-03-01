Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook is found to be the most popular Cabinet minister in the coalition government.

Results from the Malaysians’ Survey of the Coalition Government’s First 100 Days saw Loke’s popularity surpass that of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, garnering 49 per cent of votes.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, placed second with 40 per cent of votes in his favour. This was closely followed by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh in third place with 39 per cent of the votes.

Also in the list of the people’s top five ministers were Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (34 per cent) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (33 per cent).

Other ministers that have been performing well, according to the people, include Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (30 per cent), Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (28 per cent), as well as Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (27 per cent).

The online survey was conducted jointly by Sinar Harian, Astro AWANI, Sin Chew, The Star and Malaysia Nanban in collaboration with research firm O2 Research.

More than 36,000 respondents participated in the survey, which was carried out over the course of 10 days.