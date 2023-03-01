Bersatu leader Azmin Ali has questioned why Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have not been charged over the Jana Wibawa programme when the previous BN-led government had continued the initiative.

Azmin said the programme first implemented by the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government was continued by the “BN-led government after Muhyiddin resigned”, referring to Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.

“In fact, many projects were approved when BN was leading the government. Why are Bersatu leaders the only ones becoming the target of investigations and prosecutions, while BN leaders are excluded?”

In a statement, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief claimed that corruption cases involving the programme were aimed at tarnishing the credibility of Bersatu’s leaders ahead of the upcoming state elections.

On his and Muhyiddin’s remarks that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was behind the court charges against PN’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Azmin said the comments were based on facts from a police report lodged by a member of their youth wing.

He was referring to a report lodged on Feb 15 by a member of Bersatu Youth alleging a conspiracy to “weaken” the party and PN through false allegations.

Azmin also cited an article published by news portal Utusan Malaysia which quoted Zahid as saying at the Umno general assembly that the new court cluster would come from PN.

He also referred to another article published by Malaysiakini, which quoted Umno information chief Isham Jalil telling PN deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu to focus on Bersatu’s potential corruption charges.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also seemed to be involved in the conspiracy (against Bersatu) when he first linked RM600 billion, then RM530 billion, RM92.5 billion, RM4.5 billion and finally RM300 million to Jana Wibawa.

“In the end, Wan Saiful was charged with accepting a RM6.9 million bribe and soliciting an unspecified amount over a RM232 million road project linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.”

Azmin said the sequence of events showed that there was a clear conspiracy against PN and Bersatu.

Besides Wan Saiful, Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad had also been charged with corruption in relation to Jana Wibawa.

Source : FMT