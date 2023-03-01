Microsoft’s MSN website last week released a list of global leaders wealth. Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir ranked the 6th richest leader in the world with a fortune of US$45 billion (approximately RM188 billion).

Formerly the world’s oldest sitting prime minister, Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad had a long stint in power from 1981 to 2003, and then again between 2018 and February 2020. Via his proxy Tun Daim Zainuddin, the elderly leader, who is now 95, is said to have around $45 billion (£32bn) stashed away and is thought to have interests in 50 banks around the world.

Later, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was also the former prime minister, issued a statement today ridiculing Mahathir whether he must deny the news on the MSN website or sue the MSN website.

He said that the MSN website has a high level of influence and “reminded” Mahathir that he must beware of “malicious” actions by foreign media. “Or you can ask to set up a special investigation team to investigate his wealth, especially wealth abroad, in order to restore his reputation.”

Najib pointed out in a Facebook post that MSN is the 40th most viewed website in the world and second in the news category.

“However, Tun Dr Mahathir did not deny this article. It may be the end of the month. Tun (Mahathir) has run out of mobile data this month?”

Najib said that during Mahathir’s tenure as the seventh prime minister, the Pakatan Harapan government withdrew the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) police report on the loss of 33 billion ringgit (currently valued at over 100 billion ringgit) of the Bank of China’s foreign exchange funds, and reported the case. Cases classified as no further action (NFA).

“Even if such a huge national fund disappeared, a penny has not been returned, and the Royal Commission of Inquiry has completed (the investigation report), and no one has been held accountable or prosecuted.”

Najib also quoted a report from the Malaysiakini website that Mahathir’s good friend, former Treasurer Tun Diam, also admitted in response to the Pandora document that he does own a company that does business in 14 countries around the world. Bank.

“According to Diam, some of the trustees mentioned in the Malaysiakini report are his children and are related to the Swiss bank ICB Banking Group.”

Najib went on to say that most of Mahathir’s children are billionaires or millionaires. “So I am afraid that many people will believe this’malicious’ MSN report.”

“Tun needs to deny MSN’s report or file a lawsuit against MSN, or request the establishment of a special investigation team to investigate his wealth, especially wealth abroad, in order to restore Tun’s reputation.”

Source : Ktemoc

Source : MSN