An Immigration officer suspected of being involved in a people-smuggling ring allegedly has a criminal record and secret society ties.

The suspect is said to have continued his criminal activities while being employed as a civil servant, The Star reported today.

He made headlines after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers discovered during a raid his purported fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce, despite only earning between RM1,360 and RM4,502 per month minus allowances.

“He is believed to be part of the syndicate that committed these crimes and is led by a foreign worker agent, who was also arrested. Investigators also believe the officer is involved in a secret society,” a source close to the investigations told The Star.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that the MACC had detained 50 individuals, including 28 Immigration personnel, 17 foreign worker agents and five civilians, for allegedly being involved in the fraudulent use of immigration stamps to enter and exit the country, in a series of raids in several states in a special operation.

The sting operation codenamed ‘Ops Selat’ was conducted with the cooperation of the Immigration Department based on intelligence and six months’ surveillance at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2 and Bangunan Sultan Ismail Johor Baru.

Aside from the arrests, investigators also confiscated a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ford Mustang, a Range Rover and an Audi.

An MACC source told Bernama that the cars were registered to two Chinese nationals suspected of acting as employment agents for their compatriots and two other local agents.

According to The Star, one of the foreign worker agents is on the police’s wanted list and is believed to be involved in three cases involving car theft and conspiracy in syndicated crime.

“He is the agent who kept the four luxury cars owned by the Immigration officer,” the source said.

Source : Yahoo