An individual who described himself as a former aide of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has alleged that he helped Mahahtir move money totalling RM83 billion overseas from 1982 until 1995.

Abdul Hameed Gula Maiden had held a press conference yesterday where he described himself as working ‘behind the scenes’ for Tun while he was still the prime minister. “I have evidence to show that the ringgit notes in denominations of RM500 and RM1,000 are still stored in Taiwan. We have the list of serial numbers of the banknotes totalling RM83 billion,” he told reporters, China Press reports.

Abdul Hameed added further that during Mahathir’s time in charge of the Finance Ministry, there were three other individual who were in possession of this information.

“The money was printed in London and sent to Taiwan to be held in trust by the CKS Foundation in stages between 1982 and 1995. The money is still there,” he added.

He then presented his documents, to show evidence of 35,980,800 banknotes in RM500 denomination and another 65,417,100 notes in RM1,000 denomination.

“In the past, if we had dared to speak about Mahathir’s ‘sins’, we would have been arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA). He then hinted that what he revealed at the press conference was merely the tip of the iceberg.

“This is only 10%, another 90% of Mahathir’s wrongdoings I will reveal in due time especially concering the Memali incident,” he hinted before concluding the press conference.

Source : Malaysia Today

Subscribe To Our Telegram Channel – https://t.me/thecoveragemalaysia