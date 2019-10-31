Entertainment Finance News

China Law Is Proof That Companies Can Be Used To

News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO

News

Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To

Trendy News

View All Post
News

PPBM Wan Saiful Charged For Receiving RM 7 Million Bribe

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

TOP 10 Malaysian Named In Pandora Papers – Report Exposing

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

Tun Daim : The Real And Unreported Richest Man In

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

Anwar Warned Tun Daim That He Will Have Sleepless Nights

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

Former Bank Negara Governor Claim That Tun Daim Was The

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

PKR Lodges Report At MACC On Tun Daim’s Alleged Massive

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

Mahathir & Tun Daim Has Banking Empire In More Than

  • . 26 February, 2023
News

How Tun Mahathir Turned Millionaire Vincent Tan Into A Billionaire

  • . 26 February, 2023

ALL RECENT NEWS

Entertainment Finance News

China Law Is Proof That Companies Can Be Used To Extract Data From Other Countries Through Their 5G Network

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 24 Views

CHINA’S LAW IS PROOF THAT COMPANIES CAN BE USED TO EXTRACT DATA FROM OTHER COUNTRIES THROUGH THEIR 5G NETWORK One of the biggest debates on

News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO Only Had RM 194 Million Despite Being In Power For 61 Years

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 30 Views

No matter how Bersatu leaders twist and spin, they have to explain how the party, founded in 2016 and was only in power for 17

News

Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To Avoid Gay Sex Video Investigation That Have Been Authenticated

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 26 Views

Azmin Ali’s announcement that he’s taking a break from politics has certainly raised some eyebrows. After failing to defend his Gombak parliamentary seat in the

News

KL Tower Scandal – Selling A Cash Cow That Generates RM25.6 Million Every Year For Just RM3.8 Million

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 20 Views

Muhyiddin Yassin has been extremely silent – even worried – since the first sitting of the 15th Parliament beginning December 19. The former backdoor prime

News

RM300 Million Account Frozen : PPBM Could Be Declared Illegal & De-Registered By The RoS (Registrar of Society)

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 23 Views

Bersatu has pre-emptively published its account statement after rumours spread that the political party’s account has been frozen. When the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finally

News

Muhyiddin’s New Plan To Seize Power – Brings Back Shahrizat As UMNO Women Chief To Control 2/3 Of UMNO Supreme Council

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 21 Views

After failing to form a government, as well as several half-baked political coups similar to 2020’s “Sheraton Move” that had gone awry, opposition Perikatan Nasional

News

Malaysian Employers Federation : 60,000 Malaysians Could Lose Their Jobs This Year

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 20 Views

The country’s largest employers’ group fears that up to 60,000 people could lose their jobs this year, double the yearly average of the past. Most

News

PPBM Wan Saiful Charged For Receiving RM 7 Million Bribe For A Project Worth RM 232 Million Linked To Jana Wibawa

News

TOP 10 Malaysian Named In Pandora Papers – Report Exposing Billions Of Offshore Wealth

News

Tun Daim : The Real And Unreported Richest Man In Malaysia Worth RM 65 Billion In The Bursa Malaysia – Owned A Swiss Bank & 14 Other Banks Worldwide

News

Anwar Warned Tun Daim That He Will Have Sleepless Nights – Daim Who Had Squandered The Nation’s Wealth Must Pay Back To The People

News

PPBM Wan Saiful Charged For Receiving RM 7 Million Bribe For A Project Worth RM 232 Million Linked To Jana Wibawa

News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO Only Had RM 194 Million Despite Being In Power For 61 Years

News

Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To Avoid Gay Sex Video Investigation That Have Been Authenticated

News

KL Tower Scandal – Selling A Cash Cow That Generates RM25.6 Million Every Year For Just RM3.8 Million

News

Taib Mahmud Is The Malaysia Godfather Of A Family Business Empire Worth RM 64 Billion

News

Mahathir & Tun Daim Has Banking Empire In More Than 50 Banks All Over The World Worth RM 200 Billion

News

Tun Mahathir Stashed RM 83 Billion In Taiwan – This Figure Is Only 10% Of Mahathir Wealth

News

Malaysia Has The Highest Illicit Outflows Per Capita In The World – RM1.8 Trillion Outflows Which Is Higher Than Our Entire National Debt At RM1.5 Trillion